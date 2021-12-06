Muslim outfits stage demonstrations

Shops remained closed in view of the Babri masjid demolition anniversary at Melapalayam on Monday.

06 December 2021 19:44 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Functionaries of various Muslim outfits staged demonstrations across the district on Monday to condemn the demolition of Babri Masjid on its 29th anniversary and demanding its reconstruction at the same place where the 16th century mosque was standing.

Social Democratic Party of India cadre staged a demonstration near Melapalayam traffic island with party’s State general secretary A.S. Umar Farook leading the agitation. “The struggle will not cease until demolished Babri masjid is built again,” the protesters said.

Terming the judgment given by the Supreme Court in the Babri masjid case as an “injustice”, Mr. Umar Farook said the site where the masjid stood should be given to Muslims for the construction of the razed down structure again and those who demolished the place of worship of Muslims should be brought to justice.

National Women’s Front’s State vice-president Fatima Alima, Tirunelveli city district president of the SDPI Shahul Hameed Usmani, advocate Senthil Kumar and others spoke at the demonstration.

The SDPI cadre also staged demonstrations at Pettai near Tirunelveli Town, Ervadi and Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district.

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam and Manithaneya Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam cadres also staged a demonstration at Melapalayam where all the shops remained closed in view of the Babri masjid demolition anniversary.