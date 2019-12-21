Muslim outfits and students protest against CAA in Madurai

People affiliated to Madurai District Jamathul Ulama Sabai and other Muslim outfits, organised a massive protest at Pallivasal Street in Goripalayam against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), here on Saturday.

According to the police, over 1,500 participants took part in the protest. The protesters including women raised slogans and demanded the rollback of the CAA. “Under the fascist regime of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, along with Muslims, other minorities are also affected,” said M. S. Sheik Madhar, a functionary of Jamathul Ulama Sabai.

Hundreds of policemen were deployed to monitor the situation. “The Indian constitution guarantees equality before the law and prohibits all forms of discrimination. So how can the government define citizenship solely based on religion?” asked M. Shahul Hameed, District president of Jamathul Ulama Sabai.

Around 25 students affiliated to Students’ Federation of India (SFI) also staged a protest inside the Gandhi Memorial Museum condemning the brutal police crackdown on protesters and demanding the rollback of CAA. As the students raised slogans against CAA, they were arrested by the police.