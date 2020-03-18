Muslim outfit holds demo

18 March 2020 23:02 IST

The Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamat on Wednesday said it would not cooperate with the National Population Register (NPR) exercise proposed by the Centre.

M.S. Sulaiman, a State functionary, said the Centre should revoke CAA and the State Assembly must pass a resolution pressing for the revocation. Also, the party would not cooperate with the NPR exercise, scheduled to start in April.

