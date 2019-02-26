Musical talent showcased well

‘Thamizhukkum amudhendru paer.’ This was the title on which Stephen, radio jockey, spoke on the third day of the ongoing Tamil Isai Vizha organised by Tamil Isai Sangam on Saturday. He explained how only a few languages had a continuous history of more than two thousand years, and, among them, Tamil was an active, classical language, which became a way of life .

The second programme of the day was a vocal concert of B. Gopalakrishnan, who was accompanied by R. Govindarajan on the violin, G. Jagadeesh Aravind on mrudangam, Avantiraj on khanjira and D. Bharadwaj on the moharsing.

Gopalakrishnan began with an enchanting viruttam Aindu karathanai for Papanasam Sivan’s Gajavadana in Sriranjani. He then sang Mangayarkarasi from Sambandar’s Thevaram on the presiding deity of Madurai. His next selection was Mazhavai Chidambara Bharathi’s Poomelvalarum annaiye in Anandhabharavi in praise of Kamatchi Amman of Mazhavarayanendal. Ini namakku oru in Bilahari, by Koteeshwara Aiyar,was timely and well received by the audience. Violinist Govindarajan presented enjoyable variations throughout the concert and gave an apt support and guided the other percussionists. Ku. Sa. Krishnamurthy’s Alli undidalam vareer, in Pantuvarali, was well appreciated for its lyrics.

The Kalyani alapana, elaborately done for Unai allal vere by Papanasam Sivan, won a round of applause from the rasikas. Jagadeesh Aravind , Avantiraj and Bharadwaj provided the rhythmic components during the tani. The concert showcased Gopalakrishnan and his team’s talent and potential to Madurai rasikas.

S. Padmanabhan.