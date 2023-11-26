Music group singer from Tirunelveli held for cheating

November 26, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TENKASI

Pitchaikannu, 42, a singer who is part of an orchestra group in Tirunelveli Town, was arrested by Cyber Crime Police, Tenkasi district, in Madurai on Sunday.

Following a complaint from Muthuramalingam of Achanpudur and Thirumalaikumar of Surandai, Superintendent of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar directed the police to register a case.

According to the complaints, Pitchaikannu frequently visited many towns along with the music troupe and performed live shows. During the time, he allegedly claimed to be working with the railways and knowing senior officers. Believing his claims, Muthuramalingam apparently gave ₹6.80 lakh in instalments and Thirumalaikumar paid ₹5.42 lakh, police said.

As they neither got jobs in the railways nor got back their money, they approached the police seeking help. A special team comprising ADSP Dhanraj Ganesh and others was formed.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that Pitchaikannu was not at his house in Tirunelveli. After the team came to know that he was allegedly hiding in a location in Madurai, they secured him and brought him to Tenkasi for probe.

A senior officer, who was part of the investigating team, said Pitchaikannu might have conned several people. The modus operandi was multi-pronged. With those who came seeking jobs, he asked them to give the money to his “friends”. He shared his bank details only with a few people.

On other occasions, he said he was helping poor patients to meet their medical bills and sought donations. “It looks like, he may have swindled around ₹1 crore or more,” the officer said and added that further probe was on.

