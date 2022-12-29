Music festival from January 4

December 29, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The week-long 71st Music and Arts Festival 2023 will begin at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam on January 4.

Samajam secretaries L Rajaram and S. Venkatanarayanan told media persons here on Thursday that ‘Madhurakala Praveena’ title would be conferred on mridangam Vidwan Tiruvarur Bakthavatsalam, and ‘Madhurakala Mani’ on Bharatanatyam exponent V. Bala. Veena artiste S. Subbulakshmi would be presented with a cash award.

Madras High Court Judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan would inaugurate the festival in the presence of Samajam president Shobana Ramachandran.

The lineup of the music festival is as follows: vocal concert by Sandeep Narayan - January 4; vocal concert by Gayathri Venkataraghavan - January 5; Vocal concert by Sriranjini Santhanagopalan - January 6; vocal concert by K. Bharat Sundar - January 7; vocal concert by K.S. Vishnudev Namboothiri - January 8; a grand presentation of Heartbeat ensemble by Ghatam Karthik with U P Raju (mandolin), V.G. Vigneswar (keyboard) and R. Raman (morsing) - January 9. Vocal concert by S. Saketharaman - January 10.

The Samajam, which conducts music competitions for students every year, would present prizes to winners on the occasion.

176th Aradhana Vaibavam

The Samajam would also organise Sri Thiagaraja Aradhanai on Lakshmi Sundaram Hall premises on .January 11 with Unjavruthi starting at 7 a.m. It will conclude with Sri Anjaneya Utsavam and Divya Namasankeerthanam by 12 p.m.