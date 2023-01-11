Music festival at Samajam ends with Saketharaman’s melodious concert

January 11, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Dedication, determination and devotion with requisite bhavam was witnessed on the final day of the 71st annual music & arts festival – 2023 at the Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam, at the vocal concert by S. Saketharaman with H. N. Bhaskar on the violin, Patri Satishkumar on the mridangam and S. Krishnaswamy on the ghatam.

The vocalist started off with a Navaragamalika (Navarasa Varnam) on the presiding deity of Madurai, Goddess Meenakshi by Lalgudi Jayaraman in which the nine rasas including Anandham, Shringaram, Adbhutham, Hasyam, Raudram, Karunyam and Santam were brought through the ragas Bilahari, Huseni, Valaji, Saranga, Sucharita, Atana, Rasikapriya, Sahana and Nadanamakriya.

To keep pace with the varnam, he immediately sung Saint Tyagaraja’s ‘Sundaratara deham’ in kaamavardhani, in which the Saint describes Rama’s beauty and noble qualities, which helped Him to destroy the Asuras and become the shelter for the hapless. The raga was sung in an emotive way with the soul stirring support of the violinist Bhaskar.

Lord Kallazhagar was worshipped through Madurai Ambujam Krishna’s composition ‘Azhaga Azhaga Kallazhaga’ in raga suddhadhanyasi. The song was rendered with imaginative swarasthanam, clarity and spontaneity and was well applauded by the audience.

His next song was on Goddess Meenakshi, a composition of Shyama Sastri, “meena lochana - dhanyasi ragam’, with a solemn alapana. The composer pleads with Meenakshi as ‘Amba, having fish shaped eyes, the protector of the distress, don’t hesitate to protect me’.

The main raaga that the singer sung was a Kapi raga Kriti of Tyagaraja ‘intha sowkhyamanine’. The singer received thunderous applause for his scintillating swaraprastharam.

The RTP (ragam thanam pallavi) was a ragamalika in ragas on Ambal’s name for the Pallavi “Eswari Jagatheeswari, Bhageswari” . Meenakshi was worshipped in different names through different ragas, gap was avoided when shifting between ragas and the flow of music was very smooth.

He rounded off his concert with “Jagat Janani “ in Rathipathipriya by Ghanam Krishna Iyer, Shyamale Meenakshi in Sankarabharanam by Dikshidar, Theerada Vilayattupillai by Bharathiar in Ragamalika and other numbers.

S. Padmanabhan