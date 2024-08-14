Music college students present veena concert

The ninth day of the golden jubilee concerts of Tamil Isai Sangam began with a unique veena concert by 51 students from Rani Lady Meyyammai Achi Tamil Music College, Madurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme started with invoking the blessings of Lord Vinayaga through Ulundurpettai Shanmugam’s “’inayagane Vinai Theerpavane.’ The main theme was to play about the temples of historical importance which are known as ‘paadal petra sthalams’ viz Meenakshi, Pazhamudirsolai, Tirupparankundram temples in particular and are revered in the verses of Shaiva Nayanars.

They also worshipped Goddesses Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswathi through popular songs penned by Muthu Thandavar, Dhandapani Desikar, Andavan Pitchai, Suddhananda Bharathi, K Somu and Vaali. They concluded with the Thirupugazh ‘Nadha Vindhu.’

ADVERTISEMENT

The narrator, Ramya Lakshman, did a good job of making the audience involved in the music through her narration. The vainikas permeated throughout the melody and drone strings was well received by the rasikas.

The prime time witnessed a soulful dance titled ‘Om Sivoham’ by Murugasankari’s Kalai Koodam Academy of Performing Arts in Madurai. It started with ‘kaatharul purivaay karpaga vinayaka’ in praise of Lord Ganesha. Then the group went on to perform Devi sthuthi and Shiva sthuthi through ‘Salaam Daruvu,’ Shambu Natanam (Shiva’s cosmic dance), Ardhanareeswarar (symbolising the interconnectedness of male and female identities) Stothram, etc.

The guru Murugashankari, who performed a solo and in group, showcased her unwavering dedication and commitment through her self-confidence, choreography and pleasing dance movements.

S Padmanabhan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.