GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Music college students present veena concert

Published - August 14, 2024 09:17 pm IST

S. Padmanabhan
As many as 51 students from Rani Lady Meyyammai Achi Tamil Music College, Madurai, present a venna concert in Madurai.

As many as 51 students from Rani Lady Meyyammai Achi Tamil Music College, Madurai, present a venna concert in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The ninth day of the golden jubilee concerts of Tamil Isai Sangam began with a unique veena concert by 51 students from Rani Lady Meyyammai Achi Tamil Music College, Madurai.

The programme started with invoking the blessings of Lord Vinayaga through Ulundurpettai Shanmugam’s “’inayagane Vinai Theerpavane.’ The main theme was to play about the temples of historical importance which are known as ‘paadal petra sthalams’ viz Meenakshi, Pazhamudirsolai, Tirupparankundram temples in particular and are revered in the verses of Shaiva Nayanars. 

They also worshipped Goddesses Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswathi through popular songs penned by Muthu Thandavar, Dhandapani Desikar, Andavan Pitchai, Suddhananda Bharathi, K Somu and Vaali.  They concluded with the Thirupugazh ‘Nadha Vindhu.’

The narrator, Ramya Lakshman, did a good job of making the audience involved in the music through her narration.  The vainikas permeated throughout the melody and drone strings was well received by the rasikas.

The prime time witnessed a soulful dance titled ‘Om Sivoham’ by Murugasankari’s Kalai Koodam Academy of Performing Arts in Madurai. It started with ‘kaatharul purivaay karpaga vinayaka’ in praise of Lord Ganesha.  Then the group went on to perform Devi sthuthi and Shiva sthuthi through ‘Salaam Daruvu,’ Shambu Natanam (Shiva’s cosmic dance), Ardhanareeswarar (symbolising the interconnectedness of male and female identities) Stothram, etc. 

The guru Murugashankari, who performed a solo and in group, showcased her unwavering dedication and commitment through her self-confidence, choreography and pleasing dance movements.

S Padmanabhan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.