Museum in Keeladi to be inaugurated soon

February 07, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The upcoming museum at Keeladi in Sivaganga district is nearing completion and will soon open its doors for the eager public, historians and tourists.

Sprawling across 2 acres of land, the project comprises six blocks and an ample courtyard. The project is funded by the State and is built at an estimated cost of ₹18 crore, said R Sivanantham, Commissioner (in-charge), State Archaeology Department.

He added that the artefacts unearthed, such as urns, beads and weapons, during eight seasons of excavation at the archaeological site at Keeladi would be kept on display. “They would be categorised into six such as the trade, commerce and lifestyle of the urban settlement around 6th century BCE in Keeladi,” said Mr. Sivanantham.

In one of his visits to Madurai, Minister for Industries, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu mentioned that over 1,200 objects unearthed would be kept on display.

The landscape has local flora making the two-acre project aesthetically pleasing with museum buildings constructed in Chettinad-style keeping intact the architectural style of the region. The construction was entrusted to the heritage wing of the Public Works Department.

The project also comprises a children’s play area which would be equipped with ancient games.

Mr. Sivananthan said that 95% of the works had been completed and final touches are pending. The archaeological findings would be displayed soon, he added.