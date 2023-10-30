Murugabhavanam dumping yard waste being removed with bio-mining technique

October 30, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

There is a big relief for the residents located close to the Murugabhavanam dumping yard site on the Dindigul-Palani Road.

The Dindigul Corporation has commenced the process of removing the fresh solid waste, segregated waste and legacy waste from the dumping site from Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Corporation Mayor J. Illamathi and Commissioner Ravichandran said that by using a technique called bio-mining, the waste from the barren area here would be removed. The volume of landfill measuring close to 2 lakh cubic metres was removed under the Smart City initiative at ₹ 13.16 crore.

Now, additional 1.10 lakh cubic metres of waste would be removed by the Gorantla Geo Synthetics Private Limited Chennai under the Swach Bharat 2.0 initiative. According to the agreement, the waste is to be removed by October 2024 after which the civic authorities may examine other possibilities to use the land.

The officials further said that on an average 800 metric tons of waste would be removed daily through two shifts.

Welcoming the initiative, many eco-friendly movements and volunteers here said that the long-pending demand of the residents of Dindigul had finally been addressed.

Dumping all kinds of waste and burning it in the open landfill not only polluted the air, but also caused health issues to senior citizens and children.

The bio-mining method is widely described as an environmental friendly technique. It is hoped that the process would be completed as per the schedule.

A resident in the locality said that the waste had been dumped here for the last two decades. At least 800 to 1000 metric tonnes of plastic, soil, steel and wooden items would be inside the landfill. They need to be segregated and removed.

A Corporation official said that the plastic waste removed from the landfill would be sent to cement manufacturers and the soil taken out from the site may be used for filling potholes on the roads.