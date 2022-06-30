Murmu is not representing Scheduled Tribes: Thirumavalavan

‘BJP, if elected again, will replace Constitution with Manusmriti’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi is not supporting NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu for she was representing “symbolic” politics, said its founder Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Addressing a public meeting organised on the 25th death anniversary of ‘Melavalavu martyrs’ here on Thursday, he said Ms. Droupati could not be seen as a representative of the Scheduled Tribes, but only as a person under the control of the BJP.

“Wild tigers and circus tigers are not the same. Wild elephants and temple elephants are not the same,” he said, while pointing out that even former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and the incumbent Ramnath Govind were not representing the Muslim community and the Scheduled Castes respectively. The Lok Sabha MP charged that there was no let-up in honour killings in the country when Ramnath Govind was the President of India.

He pointed out that the native village of Droupati, where she was an elected representative in the local body and where she was a Minister, was getting power supply only now after she became the Presidential candidate.

On the other hand, the Presidential candidate of the Opposition parties, Yaswant Sinha, had promised that he would not allow the government to toy with the regional parties or State governments by misusing the office of Governor.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak was a dangerous organisation that was trying to create “one India, one culture”. “If the BJP is elected again at the Centre in 2024 polls, it would attempt to replace the Constitution of India (which guaranteed equality for all) with Manusmriti which will take India 2,000 years backward,” he stressed.

The BJP had experimented this by scrapping the special status that was given to Jammu and Kashmir by breaking the State into three Union Territories. For the RSS and the BJP, the political parties were not their enemies, but the Constitution which prevented them from implementing Sanatana dharma.

“If the BJP succeeds in replacing the Constitution, there will be no place for social justice, reservation, education for women and empowerment of the marginalised society,” he said.

Leaders of various political parties and human rights organisations addressed the meeting organised to salute seven Dalits, including former Melavalavu panchayat president Murugesan, who were brutally murdered by caste Hindus who were protesting against reservation for Dalits in local bodies.