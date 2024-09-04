ADVERTISEMENT

Murderous attack on youth, grandfather by armed gang near Tirumangalam

Published - September 04, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A septuagenarian, I. Veerabathiran of Maikudi, suffered a fracture on his wrist in an attack by an armed gang when he tried to prevent it from assaulting his grandson K. Prakash, 26, on Monday night.

Police have booked six persons, including two of their relatives, S. Bhagath and S. Saravanan, for assault and criminal intimidation, and under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The police said Bhagath and Saravanan often asked Mr. Prakash to lend his two-wheeler to them. However, Prakash refused to do so. Irked by this, the duo damaged the two-wheeler, following which Mr. Prakash lodged a complaint with Tirumangalam Taluk Police.

Even as the investigation was under way, the duo tried to attack Mr. Prakash with knives at around 10 p.m. on Monday. Mr. Prakash took to heels, and they chased him. The accused were accompanied by four others who were carrying beer bottles to assault Mr. Prakash.

Mr. Prakash took refuge in the house of his aunt Rathinam and locked the door from inside. The assailants broke open the door and attacked him with a knife, inflicting injuries on his hand.

His mother and grandfather rushed to rescue Mr. Prakash. The armed men, after pushing down the woman, attacked Mr. Veerabathiran with a knife. By the time, local people rushed to the spot and chased away the accused.

Both the injured were taken to Tirumangalam Government Hospital, where the grandfather was admitted for treatment of the fracture on his left wrist.

