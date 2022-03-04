Murderous attack on youth by woman

SRIVILLIPUTTUR

A 40-year-old woman, R. Muthulakshmi, bludgeoned a man, C. Thangapandi, with a wooden log to avenge the 2018 murder of her younger brother V. Sundaramoorthi at Achanthavizhthan on Thursday.

Thangapandi, who sustained multiple injuries, including on his head and nose, has been admitted at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Police said Thangapandi, who was the third accused in Sundaramoorthi murder case, has been working as a construction worker in Tiruppur.

Thangapandi came to Srivilliputtur for court hearing on February 28 and stayed at his house in Nariyankulam for getting treatment after he fell sick.

When he said he wanted to go back to Tiruppur on Wednesday night, his mother Veerammal took him to Mottaisamy Temple at Achamthavizhthan on the occasion of Sivarathiri.

After offering prayers, Thangapandi, along with his mother, was standing in the crowd, when Muthulakshmi, who is living in Thayilpatti, noticed him. She picked a log and started attacking him violently, cursing him for having murdered Sundarapandi. Before the onlookers could restrain her, she had hit him repeatedly, inflicting bleeding injuries on his head, nose, ear and mouth.

Based on Veerammal’s complaint, Vanniyampatti police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Muthulakshmi.