Murderous attack on TV-fame artiste in Madurai

June 17, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Madurai

Five persons, including a Bharatiya Janata Party State executive committee member S. Vairamuthu (37), have been arrested on charge of attempt to murder television-fame artist A. Venkatesh on Saturday.

The police said that Venkatesh, who is known for “Kalakkapovathu Yaaru” comedy show in a private television channel, was attacked by three persons on the night of June 15.

He suffered fractures on his both legs and was admitted to a private hospital by his driver Mohan.

The police said that the car of Venkatesh was intercepted while he and his driver were proceeding towards their house under Tallakulam police station limits.

The driver claimed that since he was threatened by the assailants he left the scene and the accused had driven the car along with Venkatesh.

After taking him to an isolated place, they assaulted him. They claimed that they were BJP cadres and were irked by social media posts by Venkatesh against the Union Government.

After getting alerted from the hospital authorities about the assault on Venkatesh, the police began to investigate into the complaint from Venkatesh.

During the interrogation, Mohan spilled the beans. He said that it was Venkatesh’s wife, Banumanthi, who had planned to break her husband’s legs following a domestic problem between them. Even as Mohan was trying to find a mercenary to attack Venkatesh, Vairamuthu, who is related to Banumathi, offered to help her and make use of the political colour for the attack, the police said.

The accused, including Banumathi, have been booked for attempt to murder, kidnap, assault and for criminal intimidation.

