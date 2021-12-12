Murderous attack on college student at Tiruthangal

A college student, R. Manikandan (18), sustained multiple cut injuries in a murderous attack allegedly by one J. Tharunkumar, at a petrol bunk on Saturday night.

The police said that Manikandan had beaten up Tharunkumar, after he had snatched a mobile phone from his friend on Friday.

Agitated over this issue, Tharunkumar, came to the petrol bunk, where Manikandan works as part-time employee, at Pandian Nagar in Tiruthangal, and attacked him with a sword.

Even as onlookers tried to prevent him, the accused inflicted multiple cut injuries on the youth, who is pursuing hotel management course in Sivakasi.

After he fled the scene, Manikandan was provided first-aid at Tiruthangal Government Hospital and then admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Tiruthangal police have registered a case of attempt to murder and were on the lookout for the accused.