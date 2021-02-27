‘Murderers of democracy’ will be taught a lesson in Puducherry: Sanjay Dutt

Tirunelveli

27 February 2021 18:22 IST

Terming the recent political development in Puducherry that resulted in the ouster of Congress government as ‘murder of democracy’, national secretary of Congress Sanjay Dutt has said the people of the Union Territory would teach a fitting lesson to those assailants in the ensuing Assembly polls.

“Since the government elected by them for a full term of five years has been murdered midway, they will teach an unforgettable lesson to the murderers of democracy,” Mr. Sanjay Dutt said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Sanjay Dutt said the BJP, after crippling the functioning of the Narayanasamy-led Puducherry Government through the Lieutenant Governor, had murdered democracy in the Union Territory through coercion and all other means.Unfortunately, the people could not enjoy the fruits of the welfare schemes introduced for their well-being.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who did not visit the people of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu when cyclones repeatedly devastated these areas, is coming again and again to fetch votes. The people of Puducherry are silently witnessing what is happening and will teach a fitting lesson to the BJP and its allies in the forthcoming Assembly election,” Mr. Sanjay Dutt said.

While various arms of the Union Government were exerting pressure on the Opposition parties and threatening its MPs and the MLAs, the charges against the Union Ministers were gathering dust for reasons best known to the Centre. Even as the crude oil price in the international market was tumbling, the fuel price in India was sky-rocketing leaving the common man in trouble. Consequently, prices of essential commodities were also shooting up threateningly, he said.

He came down heavily on the Union Government for exporting COVID-19 vaccines to foreign countries even as the citizens of this populous country were desperately waiting for it.

Mr. Sanjay Dutt said the 3-day whirlwind tour of their leader Rahul Gandhi in the southern districts from Saturday (February 27) would rejuvenate the Congress.

“He will meet saltpan workers, professors, academicians, small traders, farmers, fishermen and the students during this tour,” he said.

Tiruchi MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar said the recent tours of Mr. Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu had invigorated the party. Having understood Tamils’ love for ‘Nehru Family’, he had planned two more rounds of visits to Tamil Nadu.

On Mr. Modi’s criticism against the DMK while addressing a meeting in Coimbatore on Thursday, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said the Prime Minister had stooped down to this level, which showcased his autocratic attitude.

He claimed that the first round of seat sharing talks with the DMK had concluded in a “satisfactory manner” though no agreement was reached.