Murdered youth’s body exhumed

11 October 2021 20:02 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The body of a youth, who went missing from his village, Sivagamipuram near Pavoorchathram in Tenkasi district, was exhumed near Palayamkottai on Monday evening.

Police said M. Jegadeesh, 23, of Sivagamipuram, went missing on October 5 and Pavoorchathram police were investigating the case based on a complaint filed by his father Murugesan. During investigation, the police found that Jegadeesh was in touch with a person from Thoothukudi district, who used to visit his sister’s house in Sivagamipuram. The friends used to consume liquor whenever they met in Sivagamipuram.

When Jegadeesh and a few others, including the person from Thoothukudi, consumed liquor recently at Sivagamipuram, an altercation broke out among them. After a scuffle, they left the spot.

Against this backdrop, the person from Thoothukudi and his friends came to Sivagamipuram on October 5 and invited Jegadeesh for a party where liquor was served. Even as Jegadeesh was under the influence of alcohol, they took him in their car and murdered him. They buried the body near Tuckerammalpuram on Palayamkottai outskirts.

After investigation, the police picked up four persons for inquiry.

In the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and Palayamkottai Tahsildar Avudaiyappan, the body of Jegadeesh was exhumed on Monday evening and sent for a post-mortem.

Further investigations are on.