Murdered priest’s family refuses to accept body

Tirunelveli

Seeking justice in the gruesome murder of a temple priest on Sunday, members belonging to the Yadava community staged a road roko near the Collectorate on Wednesday that paralysed vehicular traffic on this busy road near MGR Statue at Kokkirakulam for a while.

Though the agitation was withdrawn after the police pacified the protestors, the family of the deceased refused to accept the body of murdered priest Chidambaram.

After Chidambaram, administering the Sudalai Maadan Temple at Seevalaperi near here, was murdered by an armed gang on Sunday evening, tension prevails in the village as the assailants were from a different community.

Subsequently, seven persons were arrested.

Against this backdrop, over 150 youths of Yadava community came to the Collectorate on Wednesday to submit a petition. Besides giving ₹20 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased and the injured, the government should give employment to a family member of Chidambaram, they said and added that the government should ensure the safety of Sudalai Maadan Temple.