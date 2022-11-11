Murdered grocer’s kin refuse to accept body; caste outfits demand compensation

Tension prevailed here on Friday as the family of a murdered grocer, demanding the arrest of the assailants, refused to accept the body.

When S. Mayandi, 38, of Yadava Street in Seevalaperi near here, who was running a grocery store, had taken his cattle for grazing to the forest near Kaliyavoor on Thursday, he was hacked to death by an armed gang.

During investigation, police found that the murder was a sequel to the murder of Seevalaperi Sudalai Temple priest Durai alias Chidambaram on April 18, 2021.

The police said Durai was murdered by a few youth from another intermediate caste following a dispute over administering and taking on lease temple shops. Durai’s relative Nataraja Perumal also sustained grievous cut injuries in the attack. The witnesses in the murder case were allegedly threatened by the accused and their relatives.

Since the trial of the case is going on in the court now, Mayandi was encouraging his relative and one of the witnesses in the case to appear before the court to record his witness without any fear. Agitated over, the accused murdered Mayandi on Thursday, the police said.

Even as special teams are on the lookout for the accused, relatives of Mayandi and leaders of Yadava caste outfits announced that they would not receive the body till the police arrested all the accused and ensure the safety of their community people. They also demanded due compensation to the victim’s family and government employment to one of the family members.

When a few Yadava outfits announced that they would lay siege to the Collectorate on Friday to press for their demand, police personnel were deployed around the Collectorate and the mortuary.

Meanwhile, the police have picked up 10 persons in connection with the murder of Mayandi.