Jail term for murder bid

Judge A. Sundari has awarded five-year jail term to an accused here on Monday.

According to the prosecution, P Pinniappan, 52, lived on Karuppasami Koil Street in Bodinayakkanur. His relative Nagarajan had some enmity with his neighbour Kannan. On February, 24, 2013, when Pinniappan, his son Thangapandi and others were there, a wordy duel between Nagarajan and Kannan snowballed into exchange of blows. When Thangapandi attempted to intervene and separate them, Kannan stabbed him with a weapon inflicting injuries. Immediately, Pinniappan rushed his son to the hospital for treatment. Later, he lodged a complaint with the police following which he was arrested. Thevaram police registered attempt to murder under IPC Section 307.

Delivering the order, the Judge said that Kannan should undergo five year imprisonment and ₹3000 as fine. In the event of non payment of the fine, he should undergo another three months jail. In a press release, Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre commended the Additional Public Prosecutor Jayaraj, Inspectors Vinoji and Rajendran and constable Geetha for their effort in the case.