The police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his elder brother. Moneylender S. Murugan alias Muruganandam, 48, of Thendral Nagar in Thaazhaiyooththu was found murdered on Monday night when his wife Jaya, who had gone out, returned home. Murugan had property dispute with his younger brother Krishna Perumal, 43, and was murdered by the latter on Monday night. Krishna Perumal’s associate Manikandan surrendered before the police on Tuesday. Muruganandam, who hailed from Naaraikinaru in Thoothukudi district, moved to Thaazhaiyooththu a few years ago. He was facing a few cases against him including a case pertaining to the damaging of the glass doors of a textile showroom.
Man held for murdering elder brother
Special Correspondent
TIRUNELVELI,
October 26, 2021 20:22 IST
Special Correspondent
TIRUNELVELI,
October 26, 2021 20:22 IST
