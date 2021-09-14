Farmhand beheaded

A farmhand was beheaded by unidentified persons near here on Monday night due to suspected prior enmity.

K. Sankarasubramanian, 38, of Keezha Seval Nainarkulam was found beheaded near the liquor shop at Thidiyoor Vadugarpatti under Munneerpallam police station limits on Monday night. When the people saw the trunk lying near the liquor shop, they informed the police.

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan visited the spot and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police found that Sankarasubramanian was murdered and beheaded by the assailants even as he was returning home on his bike after buying liquor in the TASMAC shop at Thidiyoor Vadugarpatti.

When the police started searching for the head, it was found lying on a grave in the Gopalasamudram cremation ground, which gave the police vital clue about the motive behind the murder of Sankarasubramanian. Following enmity between two groups of people in Gopalasamudram in 2013, one Manthiram was murdered. Since the head of Sankarasubramanian had been kept on the grave of Manthiram, police suspect that the relatives of Manthiram might have murdered Sankarasubramanian.

Further investigations are on even as special teams are on the lookout for a few suspects.