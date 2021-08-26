Six held for murdering worker

TIRUNELVELI

26 August 2021 18:38 IST

The Palayamkottai police have arrested six persons for allegedly murdering a construction worker on Wednesday.

They said an armed gang hacked to death construction worker M. Esakki Muthu, 25, of Thimmarajapuram in Palayamkottai even as he was speaking with his elder brother Serman, 39 near the Vinayagar Temple in Thimmarajapuram around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday. When Mr. Serman who is running a teashop in Thimmarajapuram, tried to save his brother, he also suffered multiple cut injuries in the attack.

The police rushed to the spot to send the body of Esakkimuthu to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem and Mr. Serman is undergoing treatment in the TVMCH.

During investigation, police, who collected CCTV footages from the cameras installed near the scene of crime, found that Esakki Muthu used to tease the wife of one Sundarapandian, 39, also from Thimmarajapuram. Even after Mr. Sundarapandian warned Esakki Muthu of serious consequences, the problem continued. Agitated over this, Mr. Sundarapandian, with the help of his friends, had murdered Esakki Muthu.

The police have arrested Mr. Sundarapandian and his friends Manickaraja, 25, Sriramkumar, 23, Muthukumar, 39, all from Thimmarajapuram and Palani, 20, and Nambi, 25, both from Melapaattam.