Couple held for murdering man

The Kuruvikulam police have picked up three persons including a couple for allegedly murdering a youth.

Police said K. Lakshmanadurai, 38, a widower and father of a child from Malaippatti near Kuruvikulam in the district, who was working as a driver in a textile mill in Rajapalayam, had developed illicit affair with A. Deivanai, 45, a widow and mother of two children from Kulasekaramangalam near Sernthamaram, who was also working in the same mill.

When Lakshmanadurai eloped with Deivanai a few days ago, her brother Desingu Raja, 35, filed a complaint with Sernthamaram police. Even as the police were investigating the case, Desingu Raja found that his elder sister had eloped with Lakshmanadurai and were living in Kulasekaramangalam.

As Desingu Raja, his wife Rajeshwari, 33 and his friend Kumar went to Kulasekaramangalam in a car on Wednesday, they found that Deivanai and Lakshmanadurai had gone to Kuruvikulam to buy new clothes. When the trio met Deivanai at Kuruvikulam and asked her to come with them, she refused and it led to heated argument between both sides. Agitated over this, Desingu Raja allegedly hacked Lakshmanadurai in which he sustained grievous cut injuries. After being admitted to Sankarankovil Government Hospital, Lakshmanadurai was referred to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on late in the night.

The Kuruvikulam police have picked up Desingu Raja, Rajeshwari and Kumar for interrogation.