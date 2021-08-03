Student kills aunt

DEVAKOTTAI

03 August 2021 20:36 IST

A college student allegedly stabbed his aunt to death with a knife here on Tuesday.

Devakottai Taluk Police said that Selvaraj of Thachavayal near here was working in Bangalore. His family had a dispute with his brother Sekar and family members over sharing a property. On Tuesday, Balaji, 19, son of Sekar, attacked Meenakshi, 54, wife of Selvaraj, with a knife in which she died. He surrendered before Devakottai Taluk police. The body was sent to hospital for a post-mortem. There were instances of fight between the two families living in close proximity, preliminary inquiries revealed. Further investigation was on.

