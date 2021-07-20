Two girls nabbed for murder

TIRUNELVELI

20 July 2021 19:31 IST

The police have picked up two young mentally challenged girls for allegedly murdering their mother.

K. Usha, 42, a former employee of Tamil Nadu Open University, was living in a house at Moogambikai Nagar with her two daughters Neena, 21, and Reena, 19, both graduates but reportedly mentally challenged. As the girls used to create ruckus, Usha, following complaints from the neighbours, moved to a house in Housing Board Colony in KTC Nagar on Palayamkottai outskirts in April last.

When the neighbours heard altercation between the girls and their mother and Usha’s scream for help on Tuesday, they tried to open the main door of the house, which had been locked from inside. As their attempt failed, the neighbours alerted the police about the incident. After the police team, led by Inspector Balakrishnan, opened the main door forcibly, they found that Usha was lying in a pool of blood with grievous stab injuries. Shockingly, Neena and Reena were reportedly sitting near the body of their mother and were engrossed in a discussion. While the girls were picked up for interrogation, the police sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. The neighbours told the police that Usha’s daughters were ferocious for the past two days that might have led to her murder.

Thd Palayamkottai Taluk police have registered a case.