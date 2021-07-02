Youth held for murdering friend

The police have arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his friend on Thursday.

They said L. Siva Murugan, 24, of Jeeva Nagar under Tiruchendur police station limits, was working with a Chennai-based private firm after completing his diploma in automobile engineering. As he was recently transferred to Pune, he came to his native place on May 17 before reporting for duty.

He went out of his house around 1 p.m. on Thursday but did not return home. When his mother Shanmuga Sundari contacted him on his mobile phone, his friend Vana Muthukumar told her that they were playing in the Senthil Andavar Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School playground.

As Siva Murugan failed to return home by night, his younger brother Mutharasan and friends Vana Muthukumar, Muruganandam and Karthi started searching for him and found him dead in front of the school kitchen with injuries.

Based on a complaint from Muthrarasan, the Tiruchendur Taluk police registered a case. The police found that Siva Murugan and S. Shanmuga Sundar, 26, of Wavoo Nagar near Veerapandianpattinam consumed liquor. When an altercation broke out between them, Shanmuga Sundar allegedly attacked him with a club in which Siva Murugan sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

The police subsequently arrested Shanmuga Sundar.