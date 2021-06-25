‘Transfer murder case to CB-CID’

THENI

25 June 2021 21:10 IST

The Director General of Police should transfer the murder case of Dalit activist of Cumbum here to the CB-CID, said A Kathir, executive director, Evidence, an NGO based in Madurai.

He told reporters that a fact-finding team visited Cumbum where Thirunavukarasu, 35, was murdered by two persons. The police have registered a case against the two but there were attempts to dilute the issue. ‘The police were keen to project that the two had committed the murder in an inebriated condition.’ The team felt that the two might have been directed to kill Thirunavukarasu as he always stood for the welfare of Dalits. He did not prefer out of court settlements or other methods in cases of usury or abuse against girls or women. He believed in the judiciary.

The government should examine the profile of the accused and take action. The victim’s family should be given ₹8.25 lakh as compensation under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. The government should give ₹15 lakh more to the family and take care of education of his 6-year-old daughter.

