Elderly woman murdered

Unidentified persons murdered a 60-year-old woman at Nagaram near Sankarankovil on Thursday.

The police said X. Subbulakshmi of Nagaram, who was taking care of the piggery after the death of her husband Xavier Pandian, was going in a mini cargo vehicle to collect feed for the pigs. When driver of the vehicle went to have a cup of tea in a roadside teashop, unidentified persons murdered her. The body was sent to Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The police found that Subbulakshmi, who was the ‘second wife’ of Xavier Pandian, was running the piggery after his demise, which triggered enmity with the family of the ‘first wife’. The police suspect that this enmity might have resulted in the murder of Subbulakshmi.