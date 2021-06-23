Anti-social murdered

The police are on the lookout for a few in connection with the murder of a rowdy near Suththamalli on Tuesday night. Painter A. Mariappan, 32, of Kondaanagaram under Suththamalli police station limits, who had gone for a work at Mahizhchi Nagar in Palayamkottai on Tuesday, did not return home in the night. When his father Arjunan tried to reach him over the mobile phone, none attended the call even after 10 p.m.

He filed a complaint with Suththamalli police, who located his body lying near the VAO’s Office around midnight with multiple cut injuries. The police found that Mariappan, who was facing 26 cases, had returned home along with his friend Arumugam of the same area after the work on a bike. Since Arumugam went underground after the murder, the police suspect that he, with the help of a few others, might have murdered Mariappan. Efforts are on to nab Arumugam and his associates.