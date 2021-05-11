Head constable held for murder

THOOTHUKUDI

The police have arrested a head-constable and his associate for murdering a man, who had allegedly murdered the policeman’s maternal uncle 23 years ago.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, the body of B. Lourdhu Jayaseelan, 41, of Fatima Nagar here, was found with stab injuries in the Meelavittaan cremation ground on May 9. The police found that the victim, against whom seven cases including a murder case had been registered, was running a teashop in SIPCOT Industrial Complex and no case had been registered against him after 2011.

A special team, led by Inspector, Velmurugan, found that J. Mohanraj, 39, of Muthukrishnapuram was involved in the murder. The team arrested him, who said that M. Pon Mariappan, 39, a head-constable attached to the Thoothukudi Central Police Station and hailing from Mela Shanmugapuram, was involved in the murder. Pon Mariappan was arrested.

The team found that Lourdhu Jayaseelan had murdered Azhagu, maternal uncle of Pon Mariappan, on August 6, 1998. To avenge this murder, Pon Mariappan, with the help of Mohanraj, murdered the man after 23 years, said Mr. Jayakumar.