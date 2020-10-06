Worker murdered, youth held

The Arumuganeri police have arrested a youth on the charge of murdering a construction worker on Monday.

They said M. Paul Lingam, 25, a construction worker from Kaaniyalar Street in Arumuganeri, who was running a week-end meat shop, had gone out to buy fodder for his goats on Monday. When he reached Arumuganeri Main Bazaar Road, an unidentified person intercepted and hacked him to death.

The police sent the body for a post-mortem and found that Paul Lingam had developed enmity with Lingaraj, 25, of the same area and the two-year-old enmity resulted in frequent clashes between them. After he got married to a girl eight months ago, Paul Lingam was leading a peaceful life. However, Lingaraj, who was waiting for the right opportunity to unleash an attack on Paul Lingam, followed him secretively for the past few days and murdered him, said the police, who arrested Lingaraj on Tuesday morning.