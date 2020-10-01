Four arrested on murder charge

The police have arrested four persons for allegedly murdering their friend.

Passers-by saw the body of a youth lying in Therkku Kulam near Naduvaikurichi under Palayamkottai Taluk police station limits on Thursday. When the police retrieved the body, they found that S. Sathish Kumar, 25, of Nallur near Alangulam had been beaten to death.

Satish Kumar, who was working with a private firm in Mumbai, came to his native place following the lockdown. When he went to Naduvaikurichi to meet his friends on Tuesday, they consumed liquor. When an altercation broke out among them, they had beaten Sathish Kumar to death and escaped.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thaazhaiyooththu, Archana, visited the spot and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post mortem. Meanwhile, C. Sudalai Muthu and S. Sudalai from Naduvaikurichi, E. Muthukumar and V. Chinnadurai from Naanalkaadu, all friends of Sathish Kumar, surrendered before DSP, Nanguneri, Teres on Thursday.