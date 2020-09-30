Youth murder case: CB-CID given 6 days to grill 4 accused

TIRUNELVELI

30 September 2020 20:43 IST

A court in Kovilpatti granted six days to the CB-CID to grill the four accused arrested in connection with abduction and murder of a youth from Chokkankudiyiruppu in Thoothukudi district recently.

After Selvan, 30, of Chokkankudiyiruppu under Thattaarmadam police station limits was abducted and murdered by a gang on September 17, the police arrested Chinnadurai and Muthuramalingam of Arasur even as AIADMK functionary Thirumanavel of nearby Usaraththukudiyiruppu and his associate Muthukrishnan surrendered before a court at Saidapet in Chennai.

As mother of deceased Elizabeth accused Thattaarmadam Police Inspector Harikrishnan of having played a crucial role in the abduction and murder of Selvam that was sequel to the land dispute between Selvan and Thirumanavel, the police officer was cited as accused in this case registered by Thisaiyanvilai police. However, he was not arrested even though he was placed under suspension.

Since the case was transferred to the CB-CID, the investigating agency filed petition seeking custody of the four persons arrested in connection with this case.

As the petition came up for hearing in front of Judicial Magistrate, Kovilpatti, M.S. Bharathidasan, he granted six days to grill Thirumanavel, Muthukrishnan, Muthuramalingam and Chinnadurai.

Subsequently, they were taken to the CB-CID office in Thoothukudi for interrogation.