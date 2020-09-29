Youth held for stabbing sister

S. Arunkumar, 19, of Kalangarai, a construction worker, stabbed his sister, who had eloped and married a person of other caste near Appanthirupathi, here on Monday.

The police said that his sister Priya, 21, married C. Sathyaprakash, 26, who belongs to Scheduled Caste of Arumbanur, against the wishes of her parents last year. They lived outside Madurai before coming back to the village after she delivered a baby a few months ago. Though both families seemed to have accepted them, Arunkumar, went to Sathyaprakash’s house and stabbed her indiscriminately while she was washing clothes in the backyard.

Hearing her alarm, Sathyaprakash rushed to her rescue, but the accused assaulted him also with knife. The couple has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. The police said that Arunkumar’s father, K. Selvam, 47, who had accompanied his son, was arrested for attempt to murder and under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Oomachikulam Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vijayakumar, is investigating the case.