Mexican man gets life sentence for murder

Madurai

11 September 2020 21:21 IST

The Mahila Court here has sentenced Mexican national Martin Manrique to life imprisonment for the murder of his ex-girl friend and compatriot Cecile Denise Acosta in 2012. The two had quarrelled over the custody of their five-year-old daughter that led to the woman’s death.

Sessions Judge G. Ilangovan imposed a fine of ₹5000 on Manrique. It was said that in a bid to mislead the police, he had filed a complaint that his ex-girl friend was missing after murdering her.

At the time of the incident, Manrique was pursuing research in Mathematics at Kalasalingam University in Virudhunagar district. On the other hand, Acosta was learning Mohiniyattom at Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University for Art and Culture, Thrissur district, Kerala.

It was said that the two had a quarrel over the custody of the child and in the quarrel Manrique killed Acosta. In a bid to dispose of the body, he stuffed it in a travel bag and abandoned it. The body was found partially burnt.

A special team was formed to solve the case. According to an official of the team, it was said that Acosta had planned to marry a person living in France and wanted to take her daughter along. This could have annoyed Manrique leading to the murder.