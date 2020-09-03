Two more surrender in murder case

03 September 2020 19:55 IST

Two more persons, suspected to be involved in the murder of Arun Prakash, 22, on August 31, surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court, Arupukkottai in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

When Arun Prakash and his friend Yogeswaran were standing in front of an ATM in Vasantha Nagar here on August 31, 10 persons, who came on five bikes, stabbed the duo. Arun Prakash died on the spot while his friend sustained injuries. He was shifted to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police V.Varun Kumar, who formed three special teams, said that some persons were detained after vital clues were obtained from CCTV cameras in the area. Based on inputs gathered from suspects, the police team was searching for the gang. Four of the suspects - Left Shaik, Saddam, Ajis and Kasim Rahman - surrendered before the Lalgudi JM Court on Wednesday. Saravanan alias Vellai Saravanan, 24, and Vijay, 22, of Ramanathapuram surrendered on Thursday. A police officer, part of the investigations, said the crime had no communal angle.

Advertising

Advertising

However, BJP functionaries were campaigning in social media that Arun Prakash was a victim in the hands of some Muslims as he had actively taken part in the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. Denying the allegations, police officers said previous enmity over sale of narcotics led to the murder.