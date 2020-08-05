Bid to steal sheep; youth murdered

A youth was murdered and his associate sustained grievous injuries when they, along with four others, tried to steal sheep from a flock formed in a farm near Veerakeralampudhur on Tuesday night.
The police said S. Ayyanar, 40, of Kayathar in Thoothukudi district had formed sheep flock in the farm of Pandidurai of Natchiyarpuram near Veerakeralampudhur in Tenkasi district. Even as Mr. Ayyanar was sleeping near the pen on Tuesday night, a group of six persons, who came to the farm in two bikes, entered the farm around midnight to steal the sheep.
As the animals started bleating on seeing strangers inside the pen, Mr. Ayyanar, who got up, alerted his friend Pattan of nearby Kidaarakulam. Even as Mr. Ayyanar was preventing the strangers from stealing the sheep, Pattan and a few others arrived at the spot and unleashed attack on the thieves in which Muthupandi alias Vijay, 24 and M. Parthiban, 25, both from Nettoor near Alangulam sustained injuries while others managed to escape. On getting information, the Surandai police rushed to the spot and sent the victims to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. While Muthupandi succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday, Parthiban is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be “critical”.
Surandai police are investigating.
