Son hacks mother to death

A labourer hacked his mother to death on Thursday.

The police said R. Rajan, 42, of Chettikulam under Koodankulam police station limits, attacked his mother R. Jayamani, 60, living in the same area as she refused to register a house in which she is living, in his name. As she sustained three deep cut injuries on the right side of her head, Jayamani died on the spot.

The police found that Jayamani, a mother of four girls and son Rajan, had conducted marriages of three daughters and planned to conduct the marriage of the last one with the money she could get by selling the house. Whenever Rajan pestered his mother to register the house in his name, she refused to do so. Agitated over this, Rajan, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hacked his mother to death.

The police have registered a case.