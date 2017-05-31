Woman murders son

A widow murdered her son, a habitual drinker, by dropping a boulder on his head while he was sleeping at their home at Thalaikal near Paramakudi on Tuesday night.

Police said K. Pandi (34), the deceased, was living with his mother K Padma (52) after his wife left him and went to her parents place with two children, four years ago, unable to bear the torture and harassment of her drunkard husband.

The deceased, who was unemployed, became an addict to liquor and harassed his mother for buying liquor. On the fateful night, he had asked his mother to bring back his wife and when she questioned him for drinking daily, he got annoyed and abused her.

After he went to sleep, Padma picked up a boulder and dropped on his head. To ensure that he did not raise his voice, she tied his mouth with a rope and with a sari before dropping the boulder, police said.

After she confessed to the crime to a neighbour in the early hours of Wednesday, the Paramakudi taluk police arrested her. She was produced before the local magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody, police added.