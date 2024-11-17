 />
Murder victim’s relatives block Tirunelveli-Papanasam Road demanding arrest of killers

Published - November 17, 2024 08:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Relatives stage road roko at Keezhaseval near Tirunelveli on Sunday.

Relatives stage road roko at Keezhaseval near Tirunelveli on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seeking action against the killers, family members and relatives of a painter, who was murdered by an armed gang on November 15 at a TASMAC liquor bar in Melapalayam, resorted to a road blockade on Tirunelveli-Papanasam Road on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Silambarasan, Sub-Collector Arpeet Jain and a large posse of police personnel held talks with the agitators.

Police formed special teams to nab the killers of 32-year-old Manikandan of Melacheval. Three persons surrendered at a JM Court, which remanded them to judicial custody. They were sent to Salem Central Prisons.

Manikandan’s relatives demanded that a few more suspects were roaming scot-free and urged the police to secure them. Based on the assurance of the SP, the villagers dispersed.

