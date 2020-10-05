Murder victim’s family seeks fair probe

TIRUNELVELI

05 October 2020 18:31 IST

Family and relatives of a youth, who was murdered allegedly by his friends, submitted a petition in the Collector’s office here on Monday seeking comprehensive and unbiased probe into the crime.

They alleged that the murder was orchestrated because of enmity caused by the victim’s love with a girl from another community.

The body of Satish Kumar, 25, of Nallur near Alangulam was found in an isolated area near Naduvaikurichi under Palayamkottai Taluk Police Station limits on September 30. Even as a probe into the murder was on, the victim’s friends, Sudalai, Sudalaimuthu, Muthukumar and Chinnadurai, surrendered before the police and were subsequently arrested.

Police said an altercation, which broke out among the friends as they were consuming liquor, led to Satish Kumar’s murder. His family and relatives, however, accused the police of hiding the truth and came to the Collectorate to submit a petition seeking comprehensive probe into the murder.

They said Satish Kumar, who was working in Mumbai, returned to his native place after the pandemic. When he was in Mumbai, he loved a girl from Tirunelveli district. Since she belonged to another caste, her parents opposed it. Satish spoke to her over the phone after he returned to Nallur. Even as he was at Nallur, a group of youth, all belonging to the girl’s caste, befriended him and took him to their village under the pretext of hosting a dinner for him.

When Satish went there, he was murdered by them on instructions from the girl’s family and relatives. “It was a well-planned murder and not an attack unleashed on Satish following altercation among inebriated friends,” said the victim’s maternal uncle, Nityanandan.

Even as Mr. Nityanandan was speaking to media persons, Satish’s mother Subhashree fainted and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.