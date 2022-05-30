Murder triggers tension

THOOTHUKUDI

Tension pervailed at Authoor following the murder of a saltpan worker by a gang belonging to a different caste, on Sunday.

When R. Shanmugaraj, 45, belonging to Scheduled Caste, of Thalaivanvadali was proceeding to Authoor on his bike on Sunday, he was waylaid by a three-member armed gang near Aavariyoor. Even before Shanmugaraj could escape, the gang hacked him to death.

The police found that college student P. Sathyamurthy, 22, from Thalaivanvadali was beheaded by an armed gang belonging to another caste from nearby Keezha Keeranur on May 29, 2020. In retaliation, Shanmugaraj could have been murdered by the rivals on the second death anniversary of Sathyamurthy.

When the relatives of Shanmugaraj staged a protest, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan held talks with them. They demanded arrest of the culprits, ₹ 1 crore as compensation to the family of the deceased and a government job for Shanmugaraj’s wife.

Besides handing over the first instalment of ₹ 6 lakh as the compensation, the order for appointing Shanmugaraj’s wife in a government office was given on Monday. The officials assured them that their other demands would be recommended to the government. So, the family members received the body and performed the last rites.

Even as a special team picked up five persons for interrogation, Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Asra Garg was camping at Authoor.