Murder: search on for advocate

TENKASI

17 September 2021 20:43 IST

The Tenkasi police are on the lookout for an advocate who had allegedly beaten to death an autorickshaw driver due to prior enmity.

Police said advocate Sathish Kumar of Azhagappapuram near here had enmity with autorickshaw driver A. Ramakrishnan, 41, of the same area as the latter was allegedly in contact with a woman, a relative of the former. Despite repeated warnings from Sathish Kumar, the affair reportedly continued.

When Ramakrishnan went to Sathish Kumar’s residence on Thursday night to discuss the issue with the advocate, an altercation broke out between them. As Sathish Kumar allegedly assaulted Ramakrishnan and pushed him on the ground, the autorickshaw driver swooned.

Though he was rushed to Tenkasi Government Hospital, Ramakrishnan died on the way to the hospital.

The Tenkasi police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Sathish Kumar who went underground after the murder.