Murder of youth by armed gang triggers tension

November 22, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

The late night murder of a youth by an armed gang belonging to a different caste has triggered tension at Nadukkallur.

The police said M. Nambirajan, 29, of Nadukkallur under Suththamalli police station limits, who got married eight months ago, was working in a manufacturing unit in SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Pettai. When he was going to work on his bike on Monday night, four armed youths, who intercepted him with two bikes, hacked him. With grievous multiple cut injuries, Nambirajan was rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

When relatives of the deceased staged a road roko near Nadukkalllur bus stop, the police were deployed there to prevent untoward incidents.

Tahsildar of Tirunelveli Manickavasagam held talks with the protesters who demanded immediate arrest of the real culprits involved in the murder and a government job for Nambirajan’s pregnant wife Petchiammal, 24. They demanded establishment of a police outpost at Nadukkallur.

Police personnel have been deployed as tension prevails in the village.