Murder of youth: BJP demands swift action

04 September 2020 21:14 IST

The murder of Arun prakash (22) by an armed gang on August 31, here, is a challenge posed to the Ramanathapuram district police and they must swiftly act to apprehend those who committed the heinous crime, said BJP national secretary H Raja here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that after the police had announced three special teams, they had not arrested even a single accused in this regard. All the suspects had surrendered in different courts in the last two days.

He suspected the very formation of the special teams. When there were several check posts, the accused were able to travel and had surrendered before courts in other districts, he said.

Citing a few other cases in the district and in other parts of TN over the last few years, Mr. Raja said that before the Hindus lose faith, the police, on their own, should swiftly solve the cases or else hand them over to the National Investigation Agency.

The BJP leader also accused Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha MP Nawaz Kani and MLA Jawahirullah for their speeches, which not only triggered hatred, but also created apprehension. “As elected representatives, they should protect the laws”, he said.

He questioned the need for posting police personnel in front of the houses of suspects, who figured in the brutal murder of Arun Prakash.

He claimed that Arun Prakash was active in the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in the last three years and all the suspects who had surrendered in the courts were accomplices of the prime accused in the SSI Wilson murder case reported in Kanniyakumari district.