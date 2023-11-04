HamberMenu
Murder of newly wed couple: Girl’s father, three others picked-up

November 04, 2023 07:14 am | Updated 07:14 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have picked up four persons, including the father of a newly wed girl, who was murdered in Thoothukudi along with her husband on Thursday evening.

After Karthiga of Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar under the SIPCOT police station limits eloped with Mari Selvam of the nearby Murugesan Nagar on October 30 and married him, braving stiff resistance from her family, the newly wed couple were in Kovilpatti till October 31.

 When they returned to Mari Selvam’s house at Murugesan Nagar on Thursday (November 2), a six-member gang trespassed into the house and hacked them to death around 6 p.m.

The SIPCOT police picked up Karthiga’s father Muthuramalingam for inquiry. Based on the information provided by him, the police picked up Esakki Raja, Rajapandi and Chezhiyan. While the four are being questioned, the police are on the lookout for three more persons.

