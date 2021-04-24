‘Murder of Dalit youth was pre-planned’

MADURAI

The death of P Muthu Mano, 27, a Dalit, inside the remand prisoners cell in Palayamkottai Central Prisons on Thursday was a pre-planned murder and the prison and police officers were aware of the crime, said A Kathir, Executive Director of Evidence, an NGO, here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that a fact-finding team from Evidence visited Tirunelveli and interacted with the parents of the Dalit man and met some of his relatives in Vagaikulam.

The team said that there was no reason from the authorities for shifting Muthu Mano from Srivaikundam sub-jail to Palayamkottai Central Prisons all of a sudden. He was remanded in judicial custody on April 8 in an attempt to murder case along with three others and detained in the sub-jail.

His father Pavanasam, who lost his father just four days ago, claimed that the police had foisted false charges and detained Muthu Mano in the sub-jail. He also said that he was unaware of the shifting of his son from the sub-jail to the central prison.

He told the visiting team members that the police and the prison officials had connived with some of the prisoners and eliminated Muthu Mano. "I have a strong suspicion on the prison staff. Hence, they cannot be the complainant in the case," he said and demanded the police to register a case with his complaint.

The team said that though the State government had suspended six staff as a sequel to the murder inside the prison, it was not enough. The police should register cases against them for abetting the crime. The murder has taken place inside the government premises. Hence, the jail authorities should be examined by a special investigation team and monitored by the High Court Bench in Madurai.

The police have arrested some suspects in the crime. They should not be given bail at any cost until the trial was completed.

The State government should compensate the family with ₹ 50 lakh and give a government job for the family member on humanitarian grounds.