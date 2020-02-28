Murder-for-gain case solved after five long years

MADURAI

Madurai City police have cracked a five-year-old murder-for-gain case with the arrest of three accused and recovery of two sovereigns of gold and four weapons used in the crime.

The accused have been identified as M. Kannan, 24, of Vazhaithoppu, M. Vijay, 22, of Coimbatore, and R. Chellapandi, 19, of Kamarajapuram. The case pertains to the murder of R. Suryaprabha, 59, on the first floor of her house in Keeraithurai. The woman was found dead with multiple stab and cut injuries, and over 17 sovereigns of gold jewellery on her body were missing on September 2, 2015. The case, registered by Keeraithurai police, was later handed over to the Serious Crime Squad. However, it remained undetected since then.

Meanwhile, Madurai Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham formed a special team to assist the Serious Crime Squad, led by Inspector G. Srinivasan, who assumed office three months back. The team was supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) E. Karthik and City Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police Justine Prabhakaran.

The team managed to gain the confidence of the locals and started to follow various suspects. With some vital clues, the team first nabbed Kannan. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to his involvement in the crime along with four others.

After his arrest on Sunday, the police also recovered four knives the accused had used to assault the woman. Based on his confession, the police arrested Chellapandi and Vijay. The police recovered two sovereigns of gold from Kannan.

A police officer said the accused, who were involved in petty thefts, targeted the woman for her jewellery. After following her for sometime, they went to her house ensuring that she was alone. “They gained entry into the house claiming that they had come to buy white metal gift articles, which her daughter-in-law was selling from home. The woman took them to the room on the first floor,” a police officer said.

Within a few minutes, the accused pounced on her and indiscriminately attacked her with sharp weapons. As the women collapsed dead, they took away her jewellery and fled the scene.